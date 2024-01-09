PSG's dynamic forward, Kylian Mbappe, finds himself at the center of intense transfer speculations around his potential move to Real Madrid

PSG‘s dynamic forward, Kylian Mbappe, finds himself at the center of intense transfer speculations, with conflicting reports swirling around his potential move to Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. Despite statements from Mbappe's camp denying any agreements, former France international Christophe Dugarry believes the time has come for the star to showcase “maturity” and officially declare his intention to join Real Madrid.

Recent reports from The Times suggested Mbappe's contemplation of a move to the Premier League, specifically with Liverpool expressing interest. In contrast, French outlet Foot Mercato hinted at a pre-agreement with Real Madrid for a summer transfer once his contract with PSG expires. However, Mbappe's representatives dismissed these claims, asserting no formal negotiations with any club.

Dugarry, expressing his conviction that Mbappe has mentally departed PSG, encouraged the young talent to promptly announce his decision. In an interview with RMC Sport, Dugarry stated, “To say as soon as possible that he will not stay at PSG, I would find that elegant. I find that it would be a form of elegance and a form of maturity. Honestly, I think he knows that he will not stay at PSG.”

The former World Cup winner also criticized Real Madrid's handling of the situation, accusing the club of attempting to be overly strategic in their pursuit of Mbappe. Reports indicate a less lucrative financial offer compared to the 2022 proposal, coupled with a mid-January deadline for Mbappe to commit.

“Their attitude deeply bothers me. I think they are a little too clever,” remarked Dugarry, emphasizing that sooner or later, Real Madrid needs to make a substantive financial commitment to secure the prized player.

Despite the transfer saga, Kylian Mbappe's on-field performances remain stellar, with a recent hat-trick against Revel in the French Cup underscoring his unwavering focus. As PSG faces Lens in an upcoming Ligue 1 clash, Mbappe aims to maintain his prolific form, further solidifying his stature as one of football's brightest talents amid ongoing transfer discussions.