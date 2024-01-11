PSG star Kylian Mbappe has promised to let president Nasser Al-Khelaifi know his transfer decision before making it public

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has promised to let president Nasser Al-Khelaifi know his transfer decision before making it public, reported by GOAL. Mbappe, who is linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool, can leave PSG when his contract ends this season.

Recent reports suggested that Mbappe had agreed to join Madrid in the summer, but his camp denied this. Liverpool is seen as Madrid's main competition for his signature, while PSG is still hoping to persuade him to stay.

In 2022, the 25-year-old upset Madrid by rejecting their advances and signing a new contract with Paris at the last minute. His future became uncertain again last summer when he declined to extend his stay by another year, leading to the possibility of a free transfer and a temporary removal from the squad.

The former Monaco starlet is free to negotiate with other clubs for a potential summer transfer, but he could also opt to renew his contract with PSG. Mbappe, who has scored 25 goals in 25 games this season, is expected to play when PSG faces Lens in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

What's next for Kylian Mbappe?

As one of the most sought-after talents in world football, Mbappe's decision will be closely monitored by fans and clubs alike. Real Madrid and Liverpool are both eager to secure his services, with the Frenchman's electrifying pace and prolific goal-scoring record making him a highly coveted asset. As the saga unfolds, it remains to be seen where Mbappe will ultimately ply his trade next season. His pledge to keep PSG's president informed underscores the respect and transparency he aims to maintain throughout this pivotal phase of his career.