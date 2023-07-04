PSG star Neymar has been enjoying his summer, spending time in Miami with Jimmy Butler and also returning back home to Brazil to hang out with the NBA star. But, he's now facing a $3 million fine back in his home country for building an artificial lake on his mansion property, which is located in Mangaratiba just outside of Rio de Janeiro.

Here is the statement from the Mangarabita city hall, per the Canadian Press:

“Among the dozens of infractions that were noticed at the player's property are the start of an unauthorized construction which requires environmental control; capture of a river course and detouring it without authorization; moving rock and sand; supressing vegetation without authorization and non-compliance of an embargo,” the statement said.

“The footballer was at the mansion on Friday and entered the lake, ignoring the restriction order made by the (environment) secretariat and local police, which showed up there the day before,” the document said.

According to the documents, Neymar threw a party last week to celebrate the new lake. The PSG star has yet to comment on the matter but he can appeal the fine. According to reports, his father verbally abused city hall representatives when they came to the mansion to try and stop the construction of the lake.

When it comes to football, Neymar has been linked to a move away from the French capital, with Manchester United and Newcastle believed to be potential suitors. But, there's little traction on that front and it does appear he will stay at PSG.