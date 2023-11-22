Neymar's injury-plagued stint at PSG takes on a new dimension as reports emerge that he arrived at the club with an ankle stress fracture

Neymar‘s injury-plagued stint at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) takes on a new dimension as reports emerge that the Brazilian forward arrived at the club in 2017 with an ankle stress fracture, reported by GOAL. Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million fee, has faced a challenging six years marked by injuries and a lack of European success for the French club. Now Neymar continues his career in the Saudi Pro League as he joined Al-Hilal.

According to a recent revelation by L'Equipe, Neymar's injury struggles at PSG had roots from the beginning, with the player reportedly carrying an ankle stress fracture, specifically to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, when he signed for the club. Subsequently, Neymar experienced the same fracture twice during his PSG tenure, in February 2018 and January 2019, leading to ankle surgery in March 2022 following an issue during the 2022 World Cup.

Despite his injury setbacks, Neymar showcased his talent on the pitch, participating in 173 matches during his time with PSG, contributing 118 goals and 77 assists across various competitions. However, the Brazilian's tenure was marred by frequent spells on the sidelines, surpassing 100 games missed due to injuries. Toward the end of his PSG journey, Neymar also faced a strained relationship with the supporters.

Currently, Neymar is grappling with a different injury, having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) just five matches into his stint with Saudi side Al-Hilal. The forward underwent surgery, and his return to the field is anticipated to take several months. This revelation sheds new light on the challenges Neymar faced from the outset of his PSG adventure.