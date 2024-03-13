Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe has taken legal action against French influencer Mohamed Henni over a kebab named after him, reported by GOAL. Henni, a staunch supporter of PSG's arch-rivals Marseille and owner of a kebab joint, received a letter from Mbappe's lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, demanding a name change for the takeaway dish to avoid potential legal ramifications. In response, Henni expressed his astonishment at being targeted by the world-renowned footballer.
Venting his frustration on social media, Henni questioned Mbappe's decision to pursue legal action, emphasizing that he meant no harm and describing himself as a humorist. The letter from Mbappe's legal team accused Henni of exploiting the player's name for commercial purposes without obtaining explicit consent. In response, Henni wrote: “A player of this level has the time to think about me. He [Mbappe] is using his time and money to attack me. I am not hurting anyone, I am a humourist. Are you not embarrassed? Launching a legal complaint for absolutely nothing?”
The controversy stems from the menu description of the kebab, which humorously refers to the bread as “as round as Mbappe's head.” However, Henni noted that Mbappe isn't the only footballer playfully teased at his establishment, with other items named after players like Dimitri Payet, who, according to Henni, has not raised any objections.
Despite the peculiar dispute, Mbappe remains focused on his professional duties at PSG. The 25-year-old forward is expected to continue preparations for PSG's upcoming French Cup quarter-final clash against Nice on Wednesday.
As the legal wrangling continues between Kylian Mbappe and Henni, football fans are left intrigued about the outcome of this unusual dispute. However, Mbappe's primary focus will undoubtedly be on maintaining his stellar performances on the pitch for PSG, as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions.