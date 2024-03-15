The Purdue basketball team is playing Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament on Friday. In the second half, the Boilermakers saw Braden Smith go down with a concerning injury. He came up limping and went to the locker room for further evaluation, per Andy Katz.
‘Braden Smith being evaluated in back by locker room for a left knee injury. Status TBD'
It is not a good look for Smith, and here is the play he was injured on.
Purdue guard Braden Smith goes down after this play with a right leg injury pic.twitter.com/f2u1kAcI6n
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 15, 2024
However, the good news is Smith was able to come back on the floor shortly after.
Fans question Purdue bringing Braden Smith back in the game
Even though Smith returned to the court, fans and analysts were confused as to why Matt Painter would make that decision. The Purdue basketball team is essentially locked into a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament field regardless of how things play out.
Braden Smith has returned to the court.
Not sure if this is the smartest move …
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2024
Even if Braden Smith is okay I don’t see any upside for Purdue playing him. They’ve got so much more to prove in the big dance than they do here
— Jake Myers (@Jake_Myers0) March 15, 2024
What does Purdue have to gain by putting Braden Smith back in? Bizarre decision.
— Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) March 15, 2024