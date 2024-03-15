The Purdue basketball team is playing Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament on Friday. In the second half, the Boilermakers saw Braden Smith go down with a concerning injury. He came up limping and went to the locker room for further evaluation, per Andy Katz.

‘Braden Smith being evaluated in back by locker room for a left knee injury. Status TBD'

It is not a good look for Smith, and here is the play he was injured on.

However, the good news is Smith was able to come back on the floor shortly after.

Fans question Purdue bringing Braden Smith back in the game 

Even though Smith returned to the court, fans and analysts were confused as to why Matt Painter would make that decision. The Purdue basketball team is essentially locked into a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament field regardless of how things play out.

