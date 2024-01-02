How far can Zach Edey take the Boilermakers?

The Purdue basketball team is having an impressive start to the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers are 12-1 and are the first-ranked team in the country. Senior center Zach Edey has largely contributed to Purdue's success. Thus, his jump in the ESPN NBA Draft rankings is highly fitting.

Zach Edey's NBA Draft ranking reflects his incredible impact on the Boilermakers

DraftExpress owner Jonathan Givony wrote an extensive piece detailing why Edey has climbed the rankings. The Boilermakers center jumped from No. 32 to No. 14 on the list. Below is a key excerpt that captures Edey's performance and impact on Purdue:

“The runaway favorite to repeat as national player of the year, Edey has found another gear with his conditioning, mobility, and productivity. [He's] looking noticeably more impactful on both ends of the floor,” Givony said, per ESPN.

The draft expert continued, “He has shown better versatility stepping outside the paint defensively, blocking shots prolifically while drawing fouls and dunking even more than usual, finding some real swagger to his game this season.”

Edey averages 23.2 points per game for the Boilermakers, which ranks his mark fourth in the country. In addition, he grabs 10.2 rebounds (13th) and blocks 2.4 shots per contest. His two-way performances have helped anchor Purdue as one of the top teams in the nation.

Things will not get easier for the Boilermakers, as two additional teams in the Big 10 are ranked in the Top 25. However, Purdue has a fighting chance every time Zach Edey is on the court. If he continues his stellar play, he could further climb the NBA Draft rankings.

As the college basketball season enters the year 2024, Boilermaker fans are anxious to see how far Edey will take their team.