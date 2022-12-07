By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm is finalizing a deal to return to his alma mater in the Louisville Cardinals, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN senior writer Chris Low.

The Louisville football deal will likely be in the $35 million range and extend for six years, putting Jeff Brohm just shy of the seven-year, $36.8 million extension he signed with the Boilermakers three years ago.

“I know this. When Jeff and I first talked about him coming to Purdue, we talked about a methodical build,” Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski said in 2019. “We didn’t want a good team in 2017 or 2018 and then back to square one.

“We wanted to build something that would last and have a chance year in, year out to be good like the very programs in our league do.”

Jeff Brohm went 36-34 during his time with the Boilermakers, going as high as a thrilling overtime win in the 2021 Music City Bowl over the Tennessee Volunteers and a Big Ten Championship appearance against the Michigan Wolverines this season and as low as 4-8 in 2019 after the team struggled to find its footing following the departure of key players in wide receiver Rondale Moore, linebacker Marcus Bailey and left tackle Grant Hermanns to the NFL Draft and graduation, among others.

Purdue first earned its reputation as “giant killers” when they took down the then-No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018, shutting down the team’s opportunity at an appearance in the college football playoff with a 49-20 win at Ross-Ade Stadium. Key wins over top-5 teams in the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Spartans during the 2021 season put the Boilermakers back on the map in Big 10 contention and boosted Purdue’s football prestige for the near future.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was hired to be the University of Cincinnati’s next head coach, the team announced on Monday, hiring him away after Luke Fickell signed a deal with the Wisconsin Badgers.