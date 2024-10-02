ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams hoping to rebound from a loss face as Purdue visits Wisconsin. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Purdue-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

Purdue enters the game sitting at 1-3 on the year. They opened with a 49-0 victory over Indiana State, but have now lost three straight. The offense has struggled for the most part, as they have lost 66-7 to Notre Dame, 38-21 to Oregon State, and 28-10 to Nebraska. This has led to Purdue making a change at offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is 2-2 on the year. They would open the year with wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota. They would then fall 42-10 to Alabama. Last time out, they faced USC. Wisconsin was great early in the game, opening up a 21-10 lead at the half. Still, USC would put up 28 points in the second half, going on to win the game 38-21.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Purdue-Wisconsin Odds

Purdue: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +440

Wisconsin: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is led by Hudson Card at quarterback. He has completed 60 of 91 passes on the year for 627 yards. He has seven touchdown passes this year but has also thrown four interceptions. Card has faced pressure as well, being sacked ten times this year.

His top target this year has been Max Klare. The tight end has 13 receptions this year for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Jaron Tibbs has ten receptions for 79 yards and a score. Leland Smith and De'Nylon Morrissette also both have two touchdown receptions. In the running game, Devin Mockobee has led the way. He had run 49 times this year for 317 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Reggie Love III has 37 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdue has struggled on defense, sitting 129th in opponent points per game, and 119th in opponent yards per game. They are 124th against the rush while sitting 38th against the pass. Dillion Thieneman leads the team in tackles, sitting with 34 tackles, a sack, and a pass defended. Further, Kydran Jenkins is second on the team in tackles, while having 3.5 sacks. Will Heldt has also been solid, sitting fourth on the team in tackles and having 2.5 sacks. Still, Purdue has yet to force a turnover this year.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Tyler Van Dyke out for the year, Braedyn Locke will be in at quarterback. He has completed just 26 of 52 passes this year for 305 yards. He has two touchdown passes while being intercepted once. The top target in the Wisconsin passing game has been Will Pauling. Pauling has 21 receptions on the year for 202 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Bryson Green has 12 receptions for 154 yards. Vinny Anderson also has seven receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

In the running game, Chez Mellusi has led the way. He has carried the ball 56 times for 232 yards on the year. Further, he has scored three times this year. Cade Yacamelli has also been solid. He has just 21 carries but for 153 yards. Rounding out the backs is Tawee Walker. Walker has 38 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin is 94th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 69th in opponent yards per game. They are 63rd against the rush while sitting 72nd against the pass. Hunter Wohler has led the way. He has a team-leading 24 tackles, while he has also broken up four passes. Meanwhile, Christian Alliergo and Elijah Hills have led the pass rush. Both of them have two sacks on the year. Wisconsin has just seven sacks on the year, while they have forced five turnovers this season. One of them comes from Austin Brown, who has a sack, two passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this year.

Final Purdue-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

While the Purdue offense has been bad, sitting 122nd in the nation in points per game, and 116th in third down conversion, the defense has been worse. They are 129th in opponent points per game while sitting 95th in opponent third down conversion. Wisconsin has not been great on offense. They sit 95th in the nation in points per game while sitting 78th in third-down conversions. Still, they have a solid running game. They are 67th in the nation in rushing yards per game and get to face a weak Purdue run defense. This will help Wisconsin take the lead and hold on to it. Take Wisconsin in this one.

Final Purdue-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -13.5 (-120)