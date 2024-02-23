The forthcoming sixth Purge film has gotten a positive script update from Frank Grillo. However, fans of the series will be disappointed as well.
Speaking to ScreenRant, Grillo revealed that the script is finished. However, this is the final film in the series, he insisted.
“The script is done. It basically centers around Leo Barnes, my character,” Grillo revealed. “It would be the last of the last of the last, it's like the guy who keeps retiring.
“James DeMonaco is going to direct it, if it happens, and it's a matter of money. It's a matter of how big they want the movie to be, how much money they want to spend on the movie, considering they've done a lot in this franchise. But it's a great script,” he added.
Frank Grillo is most known for his role in the MCU as Crossbones. He was introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and reprised the role in Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Grillo also voiced the role in What If? in 2021. His other notable credits include Warrior, The Grey, Zero Dark Thirty, Kingdom, and Prison Break.
The Purge franchise
The Purge has been a huge hit for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse. The inaugural film grossed $91 million and the subsequent three films each made more. All three of the next films made over $110 million at the box office before 2021's The Forever Purge disappointed. It grossed just $76.9 million. Overall, the films have grossed $535 million.
The film's titles are in reference to the yearly event where crime is allowed for 12 hours. Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, and Max Burkholder led the first film. Grillo was introduced in the second film and would appear in the next sequel.
A Purge TV series was also made by USA Network and ran for two seasons from 2018-19.