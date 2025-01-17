Pusha T's track “Popular Demand (Popeyes)” has resurfaced, reigniting speculation about a possible connection between LeBron James and social media influencer YesJulz. In the song's first verse, Pusha T references a woman resembling Madonna and alludes to her involvement with “Bron-Bron.” While no names are explicitly mentioned, fans quickly drew connections, linking the lyrics to James and YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, per Marca.

“Used to have this white b****, she looked like Madonna though, heard that she f***ing LeBron, but s***, I don't know. Like that, Bron-Bron?”

The speculation traces back to 2014, when Goddard, known for organizing lavish events in Miami, hosted a party for James. Around this time, rumors about a potential romantic connection between the two began circulating. Goddard has consistently denied any inappropriate relationship, stating in a 2023 video that she had “never been alone with LeBron James.” Despite these denials, the lyrics from Pusha T's song continue to fuel gossip.

The Drake Connection and New Allegations

Complicating matters, DJ Akademiks added more fuel to the fire in January 2025. During a livestream, he accused James and Drake of collaborating on questionable “two-man” outings, further stirring the pot. Akademiks claimed Drake facilitated encounters for James, sparking debate across social media.

Drake, who has faced his own share of controversies, seemingly addressed James in his now-deleted “Fighting Irish Freestyle.” Lyrics from the track hinted at a falling out, with Drake referencing tarnished reputations and frayed familial ties. Fans interpreted these lines as a veiled jab at the NBA superstar, adding another layer of intrigue to the drama.

For her part, YesJulz has remained firm in dismissing these rumors as baseless. Responding to a fan online, she praised James as her “favorite player” and criticized the unfounded speculation surrounding their friendship.

Unraveling the Web of Hints and Denials

Despite the denials, Pusha T's choice to include such a pointed reference in his song has raised eyebrows. The rapper, known for his sharp lyricism and willingness to confront public figures, has never shied away from stirring controversy. His mention of LeBron James in “Popular Demand” only deepens the mystery surrounding these allegations.

Whether the claims hold any truth or remain an exaggerated narrative crafted by gossip and music, the intertwined stories of LeBron James, YesJulz, Drake, and Pusha T continue to capture public attention.