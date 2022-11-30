Published November 30, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon, DRX jungler and World Champion, is set to play for an LCS team in the coming 2023 season.

Pyosik has already reached a verbal agreement with Team Liquid to play in the LCS for the coming year, according to blix.gg’s Alejandro “anonimotum” Gomis. This is a big move, not only because of the obviously massive pickup for TL, but because Pyosik has only historically played for DRX his whole career.

After graduating from the training program of the org then-known as DragonX, he made his debut in the 2019 KeSPA Cup. The jungler stayed as a part of the organization throughout their rebrand and multiple roster shuffles.

Team Liquid plans on making a Korean-speaking roster, and Pyosik definitely fits the bill. This verbal agreement also seems to have emerged shortly after TL General Manager Jun “Dodo” Kang talked about the org’s approach towards building their roster for the coming season.

We're rethinking how we approach our roster building, and we have to say – we're very excited for what's to come.@TL_Dodo explains it all. pic.twitter.com/8dPGKn72mF — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 29, 2022

In the video, Liquid’s LCS 2023 roster was partly confirmed. Veteran and “face of the organization” Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in will be staying part of the team to act as a mentor for the two incoming young talents, Harry “Haeri” Kang in the mid lane and Sean “Yeon” Sung in the bot lane. After confirming Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan as the Head Coach a couple of weeks ago, it’s safe to say that this Korean-speaking roster is going full steam ahead.

Lucas “Santorin” Kilmer, TL’s previous jungler, has already parted ways with the org, perhaps to make space for the incoming World Champion?

Thank you for all of the memories, hard work and dedication you've given us these past few years @Santorin. We wish you luck on your next steps 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/q961zQbk3n — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 24, 2022

If TL Pyosik does come true, he will be the fourth member of the championship-winning team to part ways with DRX. AD Carry Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu was already confirmed to have joined DAMWON Gaming KIA a week ago.

[Announcement: Welcome] DWG KIA would like to introduce our new AD carry, Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu. Please send lots of love and support for ‘Deft’, champion of the 2022 World Championship. Thank you.#DWGKIA#Welcome_Deftpic.twitter.com/lr2XmmrSIf — DWG KIA (@DWGKIA) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the ex-DRX sololaners will stay together for the coming year, as top laner Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon and mid laner Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo will both don the Hanwha Life Esports regalia for next year.

#HLE#Official#Announcement

Hwang ’Kingen’ Sung-hoon, winner of the 2022 World Championship, and Kim ‘Zeka’ Geon-woo will join Hanwha Life Esports. We sincerely welcome ‘Kingen,’ who has strong ability in a team fight, and ‘Zeka’, who is a versatile player with super plays. pic.twitter.com/HGYSIF2OmZ — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) November 25, 2022

The only one left with a chance to re-sign with DRX is support Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee, but even he is already a free agent, and nobody would want to pass up a two-time World Champion.