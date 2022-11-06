Quavo is a well-known rapper who has produced hit songs such as Hotel Lobby, Us vs. Them, Nothing Changed, and many more. Under his belt, Quavo has one AMA win and two Teen Choice Awards. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Quavo’s net worth in 2022.

Quavo’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $26 million

Quavo’s net worth in 2022 is $26 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was born in Athens, Georgia. He studied at Berkmar High School and also played for the football team. However, after wrapping up his football career, Quavo decided to drop out of high school. Nonetheless, he did complete his high school education in 2020.

In 2008, Quavo and fellow rappers Takeoff and Offset decided to form a group called Polo Club. Later on, the group rebranded themselves as Migos. In 2011, the group released their first mixtape, Juug Season. A year later, they followed it up with No Label. Migos made waves in 2013 when they released their debut single Versace. With the help of established rapper Drake, the track became a hit by peaking at 99th on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2015, Migos turned some heads again after dropping the album Yung Rich Nation. The album peaked at third and fifth on the Billboard Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/HIp-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Furthermore, Yung Rich Nation sold 18,082 copies, with 14,596 copies being pure album sales.

Two years later, Quavo and Migos continued to strike gold. The group released the album Culture and was a huge success. With the release of Culture, the album sold around 1.6 million copies worldwide and went certified Platinum in the US. Culture would also go on top of the Billboard 200 chart and Canadian Album Chart, and many more.

Although Culture was already a huge success, Migos continued to break their boundaries by releasing Culture II. The album would go on to surpass the revenues and topped several charts as well. The album sold around 1.9 million copies around the world. In 2018, the album was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA. Some of the album’s notable singles included MotorSport, Stir Fry, and Bad and Boujee, which went on to be certified 4x Platinum in the United States.

In 2017, Quavo continued to reach milestones in his rapping career. With the song I’m the One, Quavo was awarded a Teen Choice Award for Choice R&B/Hip Hop Song and an American Music Award for Favorite Song. During the same year, Quavo was featured in the song Go Off, which was part of the soundtrack of Fate of the Furious. The single would go on to be certified Gold by the RIAA. Furthermore, Quavo also released the track Strip That Down, which went on to be certified 10x Platinum. He also collaborated with Travis Scott and released an album called Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

In 2017 and 2018, based on reports, Migos as a group earned a respectable $25 million. A huge portion of the amount was sourced from concert tours and online streams. A year later, the group surpassed that amount to $36 million.

Although these were remarkable achievements, his first solo album was released in 2018 called Quavo Huncho. Becoming the first member of the Migos to release a solo album, Quavo immediately made waves in the rapping landscape. In its first week, Quavo Huncho would go on to sell 99,000 album copies, with 6,000 being pure album sales. Fast forward to 2019, the album was certified gold by the RIAA.

While Quavo has had a lot of success in rapping, he has also tried his hand as an actor. Quavo has appeared as himself in various TV series such as Atlanta, Star, Black-ish, Ballers, Narcos: Mexico, and many more. He also played in the annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Furthermore, Quavo is set to make his big screen debut in the film Savage Salvation, which will also include notable actors such as Robert De Niro and John Malkovich.

At only 31 years old, Quavo has found a promising career in rapping, whether with Migos or as a solo act. In fact, Quavo has earned a lot of money from rapping, to the point where he could afford to pay his assistant $5,000 a day.

Unfortunately, the Migos group just took a hit when Takeoff was murdered at a bowling alley in Houston. This comes at a time when Quavo and Takeoff had just recently released their first studio album called Only Built for Infinity Links as a nephew-uncle duo. With the investigation still ongoing, it remains to be seen how Quavo, who came out unharmed during the incident, will move forward after Takeoff’s tragic death.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Quavo’s net worth in 2022?