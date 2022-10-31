Quay Walker avoids suspension after altercation with Bills coach

The Green Bay Packers lost their fourth straight game in Week 8, losing 27-17 at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The Packers looked better than they had in recent weeks in this game, but they were unable to do enough on either side of the ball to pull out a win. Making matters worse, it looked like there was a potential suspension looming for linebacker Quay Walker after he got into an altercation with a Bills coach early in the Packers loss.

Walker found himself on the Bills sideline after a play, and shoved one of the Bills’ coaches, which led to him being ejected from the game. The ejection made the Packers believe that they could be without Walker for some time, but luckily, it looks like Walker won’t be subjected to a suspension for his actions in this game, which is great news for the Packers defense.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Packers LB Quay Walker, who was ejected for a sideline confrontation last night, will be evaluated for a possible fine, not suspension, source said.”

Walker has had a big impact in his rookie season with the Packers, so the possibility of losing him for an extended period of time wasn’t something Green Bay was looking forward to. But Rapoport reports that there will be no suspension for Walker, although he will likely face a fine for his actions.

Walker will certainly be glad to pay that fine, as the alternative would be sitting out games. The Packers need all the wins they can get now, and Walker will be instrumental in turning things around. Walker will look to put together a bounce back performance in Week 9 when the Packers take on the 1-6 Detroit Lions.