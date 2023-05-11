After six years of radio silence, Queens of the Stone Age have announced their upcoming album In Times New Roman. It’s their first album since Villains in 2017. Emotion Sickness is out now as the lead single in anticipation for their upcoming album. In Times New Roman will be released June 16 via Matador.

Here’s the tracklist for the album, In Times New Roman:

01. Obscenery

02. Paper Machete

03. Negative Space

04. Time & Place

05. Made to Parade

06. Carnavoyeur

07. What the Peephole Say

08. Sicily

09. Emotion Sickness

10. Straight Jacket Fitting

The Queens of the Stone Age album was recorded and mixed at Joshua Homme’s Pink Duck Studios with Mark Rankin as the producer and mixer. With their new album’s announcement, they’ve been confirmed for a tour and a number of festivals like Boston Calling, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville.

Queens of the Stone Age, abbreviated QOTSA, is an American rock band. They’re known for their blues, electronica-influence, and rhythmic hard rock music. Founded by vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme, in Seattle in 1996, there have been consistent changes to members of the band other than Homme. The current lineup consists of Homme alongside Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar, lap steel, keyboard, percussion, backing vocals), Michael Shuman (bass guitar, keyboard, backing vocals), Dean Fertita (keyboards, guitar, percussion, backing vocals), and Jon Theodore (drums, percussion).

QOTSA’s discography includes 2017 Villains, …Like Clockwork, Rated R, Era Vulgaris, and many others. They came to notoriety with the 1998 self-titled album’s song Regular John. This 1998 track was also their first released album.