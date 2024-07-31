The Texas Rangers transferred outfielder Evan Carter to the 60-day injured list on Monday. Rangers general manager Chris Young provided an unfortunate update on Tuesday, suggesting that Carter's season is likely over, via Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

“Chris Young says the Rangers are not expecting that Evan Carter will play again this regular season. He simply needs more time to rest the back. That's only way to say it,” Grant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Carter impressed across his first 23 MLB regular season games in 2023. Carter ultimately earned a spot on the playoff roster and emerged as a postseason hero. Despite not even technically having a rookie season in MLB yet, the baseball world had lofty expectations for Carter in 2024.

Carter has been limited to only 45 games played because of injuries this season. He has slashed just .188/.272/.361/.633 during that span. It is safe to say that he has not looked like the same player who helped the Rangers capture a World Series victory in 2023.

The 21-year-old has continued to deal with a back injury. Fans had been holding out hope that the outfielder would return at some point in 2024. Unless he bounces back and shocks the Rangers, though, it appears that Carter will not play again until 2025.

Rangers moving forward after unfortunate Evan Carter update

The Rangers had a fairly quiet trade deadline. They did not trade any stars away, but Texas didn't make any jaw-dropping acquisitions either.

The good news is that Jacob deGrom is trending in a positive direction. deGrom's return will provide an important spark for the ball club. Tyler Mahle may also impact the Rangers down the stretch.

Texas won the World Series in 2023 and they seem to have belief in their roster as currently constructed for the most part. Evan Carter will be missed, though.