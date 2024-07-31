The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be busy at the MLB trade deadline, but few could have anticipated the number of moves the front office made on Tuesday. General manager Mike Elias gave analysts and pundits plenty to talk about, with one deal being particularly stunning. The American League East leaders must accustom themselves to the several new players who are due to arrive at the clubhouse.

Though, one familiar face is also headed to Camden Yards. “Orioles infield prospect Jackson Holliday is on his way to Baltimore, multiple sources tell the Baltimore Banner,” Andy Kostka reported on X, formerly Twitter. The No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft is being given another opportunity to seize a role with the Birds.

Holliday made his much anticipated big league debut on April 10 but scuffled badly. He recorded just two hits, both of which were singles in 34 at-bats for the Orioles before being sent down to Triple-A Norfolk. The 20-year-old was clearly not ready to make the jump, and this team could not afford to withstand his growing pains while it pursues an AL Pennant.

Circumstances have changed significantly after the trade deadline, however.

With fellow rookie second baseman Connor Norby being included in a deal for Miami Marlins left-handed starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, a slot has opened up in the O's infield. The MLB's top prospect intends to permanently fill it.

Orioles looking to lock down their long-term lineup

Although pitching depth has justifiably been the main talking point when it comes to Baltimore's potential postseason roadblocks, it is crucial that the middle and bottom of the lineup produces. If the core guys go cold, others have to step up. Norby and Austin Hays are now out of the equation.

Perhaps Holliday can quickly work past his growing pains and become the key contributor this already top-tier offense needs to become a true juggernaut. He has the tools, pedigree (father is seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday) and talent around him to find success in The Show. Is it too early for him to figure things out, though?

The Orioles will likely get an answer to that question in the coming weeks, but everyone involved desperately wants to avoid another detour to Norfolk, Virginia.