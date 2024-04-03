Quentin Grimes' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. Grimes is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons.
Grimes is one of the promising young prospects in the NBA today. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Quentin Grimes' net worth in 2024.
Quentin Grimes' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.
Quentin Grimes was born on May 8, 2000. He attended The Woodlands College Park High School where Grimes also kickstarted his amateur basketball career.
At the high school level, he averaged 29.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, as per sources. For his efforts, Grimes was named Texas Mr. Basketball and a McDonald's All-American.
To further boost his stock, Grimes was also tabbed to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit. Coming out of high school, Grimes was considered to be a five-star prospect according to ESPN.
The Woodlands College Park High School standout received offers from various college basketball programs, including Texas A&M, Texas, Marquette, Kentucky, Baylor, Arizona, and Kansas.
Quentin Grimes' college career
Grimes eventually decided to attend the University of Kansas. While playing for the Kansas Jayhawks, Grimes averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. During that year, Kansas got to the second round in the NCAA Tournament, where they fell to Auburn by the score of 89-75.
Surprisingly, after his freshman season, Grimes decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. However, the 6-foot-5 guard pulled out just before the deadline.
But instead of returning to the University of Kansas, Grimes transferred to the University of Houston. While suiting up for the Cougars, Grimes improved his production to 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field overall.
With Grimes thriving for the Cougars, Houston advanced to the Final Four before falling to Baylor 78-59 in his final college year. For his efforts, Grimes was named AAC co-Player of the Year and AAC Tournament MVP. Grimes also made the First-team All-AAC and was a Third team All-American.
Quentin Grimes is drafted, traded to the Knicks
After two years with the Houston Cougars, Grimes decided to forego his final year of college eligibility to officially declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Los Angeles Clippers selected Grimes in the first round with the 25th overall pick. But just a day later, the Clippers traded the University of Houston alum to the New York Knicks in exchange for Keon Johnson.
Shortly after the trade, Grimes signed a four-year rookie deal worth $11.13 million with the Knicks, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Grimes mostly came off the bench. In just 17.1 minutes per game, he averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
A season later, Grimes had a much better sophomore year. In the 2022-23 season, Grimes tallied averages of 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
But more importantly, Grimes also helped the Knicks win a playoff series by dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. It marked the first time in 10 years that the Knicks advanced to the second round.
Unfortunately, their playoff run ended at the hands of the Miami Heat, who would go on to make the NBA Finals. In the 2023 playoffs, Grimes produced 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
Quentin Grimes is traded to the Pistons
BREAKING TRADE! BURKS & BOGDANOVIC TRADED TO NEW YORK FOR GRIMES! 🚨
Pistons receive:
Quentin Grimes
Evan Fournier
Malachi Flynn
Ryan Arcidiacono
Two future second-round picks
Knicks receive:
Alec Burks
Bojan Bogdanovic
Who won the deal? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y1OiDTmlAT
— NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 8, 2024
Despite Grimes' steady development with the Knicks, New York traded the 6-5 shooting guard along with Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, and Ryan Arcidiacono to the Detroit Pistons in a seven-player deal in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
Nevertheless, Grimes was grateful for his stint in New York as Grimes thanked fans with a special message on social media.
However, Grimes wasn't initially able to suit up for the cellar-dwelling Pistons due to a right-knee sprain. With the lowly Pistons squad, Grimes is expected to take on a much larger role, once he fully heals from injury.
Before the trade, Grimes was averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in 45 appearances during the ongoing 2023-24 season. Since the trade, Grimes is averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists as he's struggled from deep, shooting 14.3 percent on threes.
Quentin Grimes' endorsement deals
Grimes has carved out a reputation in the NBA. Given his popularity in the league, it isn't surprising that major brands have wanted to partner with the Pistons guard. According to sources, Grimes has an endorsement deal with luxury brand Giorgio Armani.
