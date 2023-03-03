With Super Bowl LVII officially in the books, it’s time to turn the page to the 2023 NFL Draft. The next wave of talent will hope to hear their names called during the event in Kansas City, Missouri in late April. One of those players who will likely be called on Day 1 is Quentin Johnston.

In 2022, the junior wideout from TCU caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He significantly improved in each of his collegiate seasons, earning First Team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022. His yards-per-catch average of 22.1 in 2020 was the highest by a true freshman in conference history.

Johnston played a crucial role in the Horned Frogs’ offense this past season. After starting the season unranked, they managed to finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. TCU would make it to the College Football Playoff, where it lost to Georgia in the National Championship Game.

Johnston is widely considered one of the best wide receivers in this class, with some even saying he will be the first player at his position off the board. With that being said, here are the three best destinations for Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After having a solid 7-3 start in 2022, the Tennessee Titans collapsed. They lost their last seven games and missed the postseason entirely.

One big issue the Titans had last season was their passing game. The team’s 3,227 passing yards were fourth-lowest in the league, and it’s 16 passing touchdowns also ranked bottom-five.

Veteran Robert Woods was the only Titans player who recorded more than 500 receiving yards last season, barely eclipsing that modest total. He was waived last month, and Tennessee has four wide receivers hitting free agency in 2023. Because of that, expect the front office to address the receiving corps in the draft.

Johnston could be a WR1 in Week 1, opening up the Titans passing game and taking pressure off Derrick Henry to run into stacked boxes. Tennessee has the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With many top prospects being quarterbacks and defenders, Johnston could still be on the board at that point.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another team that could use some help in the receiving department is the Baltimore Ravens. In 2022, they finished in the bottom three with only 3,202 passing yards.

There were many factors that contributed to this down year from Baltimore’s offense. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed five games, and the team had less than 1,000 total yards in that stretch. Also, other players on the offense suffered injuries. Most notably, Rashod Bateman only played six games. The 2021 first-round pick has appeared in just 18 games across his first two NFL seasons.

With so many problems in that area, the Ravens could opt to select another wideout in the first round. They currently hold the No. 22 pick, which might be a bit low if they want Johnston but still something to keep an eye on.

Additionally, should Baltimore choose a top wideout, this could perhaps help the front office in convincing Jackson to stay with the team. Many consider the quarterback the biggest free agent in the 2023 class. With a big addition on offense with Johnston, Jackson might opt to re-sign with the franchise.

Finally, another possible landing spot for Johnston is the Houston Texans. While many eyes are on their No. 2 overall pick, they also hold the No. 12 selection. The former Horned Frog could be an option for the latter selection, which could be a game-changer depending on what happens early on.

Just like the other two teams on this list, Houston struggled in the passing game last season. The Texans had a bottom-10 passing offense with 3,642 yards. They only had one player with more than 500 receiving yards in Brandin Cooks. The problem is that the veteran is involved in many trade rumors, so the team might need to find a replacement real soon.

That is where Johnston could come in. If selected at No. 12, he would immediately be a starter and become one of the main options on offense. Since the Texans are still rebuilding following the Deshaun Watson trade in the 2022 offseason, Johnston might not be under pressure to win right now.

But perhaps the biggest reason why Houston is a good destination for him is that the team should have a newly minuted franchise quarterback in 2023. With the No. 2 pick, the Texans could select either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud depending on what the Chicago Bears do with the first pick.

All things considered, especially a possible combo with a young quarterback, Houston is likely the best destination for Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft. He would be able to develop with a promising signal-caller, building the future for the Texans’ offense.