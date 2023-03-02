The Baltimore Ravens have had plenty of conversations regarding superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Whether or not he remains with the franchise remains to be seen, although there should be some clarity within the next few days. In other news, Ravens WR Rashod Bateman has just gone scorched earth on GM Eric DeCosta for comments made on the wide receiver position.

Here’s what DeCosta said regarding problems drafting WRs, according to Sarah Ellison: “If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. … We’re gonna keep swinging.”

Bateman wasn’t happy and fired back with a Quote Tweet on Thursday:

Rashod Bateman calls out his GM pic.twitter.com/cpFk57zken — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 2, 2023

Shots were fired from Bateman, and he has every right to be upset, especially with how the organization handled the Lamar Jackson contract situation. On the other hand, the Ravens’ history of drafting WRs hasn’t been the best.

Shortly after, Bateman apologized on Twitter and deleted his original tweet.

my apologies 🫂 — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) March 2, 2023

Ravens’ Recent WR Draft History

The Ravens haven’t had success at drafting wide receivers lately, and that’s no secret. Breshad Perriman flopped after being a first-round pick In 2015. Moreover, here’s a list of the recent WR choices by Baltimore.

Chris Moore

Jaleel Scott

Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown

Miles Boykin

Devin Duvernay

James Proche

That’s just a few, and it’s worth noting that the Ravens did draft Darren Waller, although he moved to tight end and has become a Pro Bowl player with the Las Vegas Raiders.

What’s Next For Rashod Bateman And Lamar Jackson?

Nobody knows what will happen with Lamar Jackson, although a flurry of NFL teams should have interest if he is put on the trade block. As for Bateman, these comments might not sit well with DeCosta. Bateman played just six games in 2022, catching 15 passes for 285 yards with two scores.

There are plenty of notable wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft, and perhaps DeCosta and the Ravens decide to grab one in hopes of hitting a home run. Bateman apologized, but these comments might not be too pleasing to DeCosta and the Ravens front office.