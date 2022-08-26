Quinn Ewers reveals the key advice he received from Vince Young ahead of first Texas start

The Texas Longhorns are set to open up the Quinn Ewers era in over a week, as they will meet Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.

Ewers was in a tightly contested duel with Hudson Card to be named the Longhorns’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. But in the end, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian opted to roll with the redshirt freshman passer to lead the offense in the coming campaign.

The anticipation for Ewers in his first year in the Texas program has continued to mount by the month, as there sure is plenty of expectation for him to put together a potent campaign. From former Texas quarterback Vince Young’s standpoint, he aspires to see the former Ohio State standout remain cool, calm, and collected in the pocket this season.

During a press conference on Friday, Ewers noted that he touched base with Young, and he revealed that the former national title-winning quarterback simply wants him to play his “game.”

“He just said, ‘don’t be nervous, just play your game,” Ewers said.

Ewers has been a regular at Texas practice this week, which includes featuring in two-minute drills. For Sarkisian, he sees that Ewers continues to make positive “strides” ahead of the Longhorns’ season opener.

“I think Quinn has had a good week,” Sarkisian said on Thursday. “I’ve seen some plays where it’s like okay we’re starting to take another step with him — some really big-time throws on third down, some of his playmaking in the pocket, he made a nice play in two-minute (drill) today actually using his legs to create an explosive play — so we’re starting to make the strides that I was hoping for.”

Texas will hold a key “mock game” practice on Saturday before it turns its full attention to preparing for the home clash with Louisiana-Monroe.

Overall, the opening half of Texas’ schedule will be filled with key tests across the board for Ewers, which include a non-conference showdown with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and also the road matchup against rival Texas Tech. More so, he is set to be road tested later in the season, as the Longhorns will have a run of three road conference games in a span of a month.