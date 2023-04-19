Rachel McAdams opened up about turning down several blockbuster movie roles, including The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, Mission: Impossible III, Iron Man, and Get Smart, Variety shares. In a recent interview, McAdams revealed that she took a two-year break from acting after turning down these opportunities.

While Rachel McAdams acknowledges that she was in a lucky position getting offered these roles, she also knew that taking them would not have been the best decision for her mental health. “I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given because I knew I was in such a lucky spot,” she said. “But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”

All five movies that McAdams rejected ended up crushing it at the box office, which made her wonder if she had made the right decision. “There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that?” she recalled. “It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing.”

Despite the success of these movies, McAdams has no regrets about turning them down. “There’s certainly things like ‘I wish I’d done that,’” she said. “But the success of those projects makes me think twice about my potential casting. I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that.’”

McAdams’ latest movie role is in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, which is based on the 1970 novel of the same name by Judy Blume. McAdams plays Barbara Simon, the mother of the 11-year-old protagonist Margaret Simon, played by Abby Ryder Fortson. The movie explores the changes that both mother and daughter experience in their lives.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret will be in theaters on April 28, marking McAdams’ third onscreen role since 2020. She appeared in two movies in 2021, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.