Walmart reunited the Mean Girls cast for its 2023 Black Friday ad campaign.

Wearing pink and shopping Walmart Black Friday deals

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried will reprise their Mean Girls roles for the new ad campaign. Walmart will release a new ad every Wednesday.

The first of these ads begins with recreations of Mean Girls scenes. “At North Shore, some things never change,” the ad begins. “But now, we shop Walmart Black Friday deals.”

Later in the ad, Lohan, Chabert, and Seyfried are in the audience of the Winter Talent Show.

“Walmart is really known for Black Friday, and we don't intend to lose that positioning,” said Courtney Carlson, Walmart Senior VP of Marketing.

“We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to,” Daniel Franzese, who reprises the role of Damian Leigh for the campaign, added.

Mean Girls was a 2004 teen comedy based on Rosalind Wiseman's Queen Bees and Wannabees. The film was a huge success for Paramount, grossing $130 million at the box office. It follows a teenage girl, Cady (Lohan), who has to navigate the social hierarchy of high school after being homeschooled for years.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels produced the film, and Paramount distributed the film. An all-star cast was assembled for the film. Aside from Lohan, Seyfried, and Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lizzy Caplan, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, and Amy Poehler also star in Mean Girls. A made-for-TV sequel, Mean Girls 2, was released on ABC Family in 2011.