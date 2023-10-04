Rubber Royale is the casual, silly ragdoll battle royale game from Flashbulb Games. The free demo for Rubber Royale is out now on Steam. It has also been confirmed that Rubber Royale will make an appearance at the Steam Next Fest from October 9 to 16, 2023.

Rubber Royale to Release in 2024

From the official demo trailer, it’s easy to see the goofy, addictive and chaotic fun that Rubber Royale has promised.

The standard gameplay of Rubber Royale is simple, the game will take sixteen players, although it is limited to eight players for the demo, and put them through a gauntlet of challenges across three different game modes; Racing, Knock-Out, and Throw-Out. The game also features large, destructible arenas to play in as well as a diverse arsenal of weapons to pick up and destroy your opponents with. Flashbulb has already confirmed that Rubber Bandits will be a live-service multiplayer game that will continue to receive updates and support like game modes and characters to keep the game fun and fresh.

Rubber Royale takes elements from games like Fall Guys in their multi-stage gauntlet style, mini-game-focused battle royale format. It also clearly takes inspiration from Flashbulb Games’ previous hit title Rubber Bandits. That four-player party game also featured a similar weapon, combat, and ragdoll system that Royale will be using. Flashbulb Games themselves said: “We believe a casual royale with all the chaos and wackiness from Rubber Bandits was the next logical step.”

Flashbulb was founded in 2016 to create their very first game Trailmakers in September of 2019. Two years later, Flashbulb released Rubber Bandits which has just surpassed one million copies sold on Steam. This newest release under the Rubber name is looking to expand on the fun and success of Bandits with a new twist on the already fun game style.

Rubber Royale is set to release in 2024 on Steam, it is currently unknown if any other platforms will receive the game. So hop on in, customize your characters, and get ready for the topsy-turvy joy the game will bring next year!

For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.