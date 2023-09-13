The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2023 NFL season with a surprising win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1. However, despite the victory, there are still some causes for concern for the Raiders. In this article, we will discuss four reasons why the Raiders should not get too comfortable after their win against the Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders' Win Over Denver Broncos

The Raiders managed to secure a win against the Broncos in Week 1, with a final score of 17-16. This victory was a significant one for the Raiders, as they have failed to beat the Broncos since the team moved to Las Vegas from Oakland following the 2019 season. The win was also the seventh straight time that the Raiders have prevailed over the Broncos. However, despite the victory, there are still some causes for concern for the Raiders.

The Raiders pulled off an unexpected victory against the Broncos, but there are still four reasons to worry about their performance.

1. Lackluster Running Game

The Raiders struggled to make an impact on the ground. There are a few reasons for this. First, Josh Jacobs only returned to the team recently, so he might not be in his best form yet. Second, the Broncos had a strong defensive front that made it difficult for the Raiders to gain yards. On 29 rushing attempts, the Raiders averaged only 2.1 yards per carry, gaining a total of 61 yards. Jacobs, in particular, had a tough time. He managed just 48 yards with an average of 2.5 yards per carry. The offensive line had its share of ups and downs, too. Both the interior and tackles faced challenges. Given that the Raiders rely heavily on their running game, these struggles could pose a problem in the future. Of course, it's also important not to overreact after just one game.

2. Tyree Wilson's Struggles

Promising 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson didn't perform well in his first NFL game. His initial burst off the line of scrimmage was slow, and he had trouble executing an effective pass-rush plan. It's worth remembering that it's only the first week of his NFL career, and he was a top-ten pick for a reason. The Raiders plan to give him more playing time to gain experience and develop his skills. However, fans should expect a learning curve. Sure, Wilson is expected to become a key player for the Raiders. Still, his impact might take some time to fully materialize.

3. Run Defense Woes

The Raiders' interior defensive line had difficulties stopping the run against the Broncos. Even though they only allowed 94 rushing yards, they often found themselves getting pushed back by the Broncos' offensive line. Bilal Nichols had a subpar performance, and Jerry Tilley had his fair share of ups and downs. These included jumping offsides on a critical fourth-down play. To address these issues, it might be beneficial to give more playing time to other guys Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera. If the Raiders can't shore up their interior run defense, opposing teams might exploit this weakness by just running the ball up the middle.

4. Hunter Renfrow's Invisible Game

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was expected to have a comeback season after a year plagued by injuries in 2022. However, in this game against the Broncos, Renfrow didn't record a single catch. In fact, he wasn't even targeted by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Unlike his teammate Davante Adams, who drew extra attention from the defense, Renfrow couldn't find an opportunity to make an impact. It's possible that Renfrow will still have a significant role in the offense as the season progresses. This is assuming his chemistry with Garoppolo improves. Nonetheless, his absence on the field was noticeable during this game.

While these concerns are worth noting, there were also some positive aspects for the Raiders. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels made a bold decision to go for it on a critical fourth-and-1 opportunity early in the game. This set a tone of aggressiveness. Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Davante Adams for a 13-yard gain, converting the short-yardage situation into a touchdown, giving the Raiders an early 7-0 lead. This proactive approach is a shift from last season when the team struggled to hold onto late leads.

Looking Ahead

The Raiders face a tough test against AFC contenders the Buffalo Bills next week. Yes, there are uncertainties about the team's overall performance. Still, the Raiders can take confidence from their 1-0 record as they head to the East Coast for this early-season matchup. It's crucial to address the concerns mentioned above and build on the positives to continue their success in the upcoming games.