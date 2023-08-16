The Las Vegas Raiders have been patiently waiting for the on-field debut of the No. 7 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. It sounds like the wait is about to be over. The Raiders have activated Tyree Wilson off the NFI list and cleared him from injury to begin practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson has yet to practice with the Raiders due to a broken foot suffered in November of 2022 that ended his college season. After weeks of vague updates, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels finally gets to see what the Raiders defense looks like with Maxx Crosby providing pressure on one side and Wilson bringing heat on the other.

Crosby has been complimentary of Wilson's skill and approach, as he told Paul Guiterrez of ESPN earlier this offseason:

“I've seen a bunch of highlights, but just from his physical gifts alone he can be a great player,” Crosby said. “You can have tools, you can have every bit of talent — that's the NFL, everybody's talented — but it's what you do when you get in the building. He's had a great attitude so far. He seems like a great kid.”

Tyree Wilson was a standout in his senior year at Texas Tech, skyrocketing up draft boards after recording 61 tackles and seven sacks in 10 games before his foot injury sidelined him.

Tyree Wilson was considered by some to be a top-3 pick but fell in the draft due to possible long-term injury concerns with his foot. The fit with Wilson and the Raiders appears to be a good one, as Las Vegas badly needed to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders finished the 2022 season ranked 30th in the league in sacks, registering only 27 on the season.

Wilson's long-awaited return to the field should provide a big boost for the Raiders heading into the 2023 NFL season.