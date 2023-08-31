The Las Vegas Raiders are aiming to be one of the best squads at receptions and route running come the NFL season. The Jimmy Garoppolo-led team will surely utilize their deadly air attacks en route to a probable AFC West title. But, the team is not yet done stacking up their Davante Adams-led wide receiver room. They are also getting Marquez Callaway to reinforce the squad.

Jimmy Garoppolo will have fresh legs catching his passes when the NFL season arrives. This is because former New Orleans Saints weapon Marquez Callaway plans to sign with the Raiders. The move was done after he was waived by the Denver Broncos, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Callaway has a serviceable route running game. This is why he netted 1,069 yards on 83 catches throughout his whole stint with the Saints. Moreover, his seven touchdowns prove that he is good at finishing near the end zone using his athleticism. The last game he played in the NFL was on January 8 of last season against the Carolina Panthers. Coach Josh McDaniels might get a rusty receiver but certainly has a massive upside.

The team is getting ready in case Isaiah Zuber does not return from the injured reserve list soon. Hunter Renfrow also remains questionable before the Raiders start their season. But, there is not much to fear as Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Marquez Callaway among their other weapons could surely get the job done. Where does this WR room rank among the top talents in the league?