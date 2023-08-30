The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed wide receiver Antoine Wesley to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Antoine Wesley has played for the Arizona Cardinals in prior seasons. He played in 15 games in the 2021 season for the cardinals, starting four games, recording 208 receiving yards with three touchdowns on 19 receptions, according to Pro Football Reference. He spent the 2022 season on injured reserve, not playing any games.

It will be interesting to see if Wesley can earn any type of role with the Raiders this season, whether it be as a special teams player or as a receiver for Jimmy Garoppolo. It will also be worth monitoring if Wesley ever gets elevated from the practice squad to play during games at all this year. That could be telling about how the Raiders and Josh McDaniel's staff view him.

It is also possible that with the Cardinals, the prior staff with head coach Kliff Kingsbury was higher on Wesley than the new staff headed by Jonathan Gannon are right now.

The Raiders are heading into a new direction this year. Staples Derek Carr and Darren Waller were traded, while Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers were brought in.

Both Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers had prior connections to Josh McDaniels, so it will be interesting to see if the new direction works out.

The Raiders start their season on the road against the Denver Broncos. That could be a statement game for either team, and could set the tone for the season for both teams.