Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has decided to bench quarterback Gardner Minshew for Aidan O'Connell in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos, according to Pro Football Network.

Gardner Minshew threw his second interception of the game with just over four minutes to go in the third quarter. The pass was picked off by Riley Moss. Earlier in the game, Minshew threw a pick six to Patrick Surtain. The second interception was the last straw for Antonio Pierce, as he moved to Aidan O'Connell.

The decision on the starting quarterback was seemingly up in the air throughout the week, even after last week's win against the Denver Broncos. Now, the Raiders officially have made a quarterback change. It will be interesting to see Pierce's comment on the status of the position after the game.

Before being benched, Minshew completed 12-of-17 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and thw two aforementioned interceptions. O'Connell threw an interception after entering the game as well.

Who will Raiders start in next game after Gardner Minshew's benching?

Neither quarterback provided reasons to be encouraged in the game against the Broncos. Admittedly, Denver has one of the top defenses in the league this season, so it is not an easy task to face them. Still, this quarterback problem was an anticipated one for the Raiders this season after they did not come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with a quarterback.

It will not get any easier for the Raiders next week, as they will face another team with a dominant defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers. It would not be a surprise to see O'Connell given a start, as the Raiders played him down the stretch last season, when they won some games to finish on a positive note.

It will be interesting to see who is named the starter for next week's game against the Steelers.