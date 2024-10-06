The world's worst-kept secret was revealed this week when wide receiver Davante Adams informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he'd prefer to be traded. Since then, the sports media speculation engine has flung into full throttle as every team in the league has been mentioned as a possible trade destination. Some teams are considered potential favorites like the New Orleans Saints or New York Jets, as both teams feature starting quarterbacks that Adams has played with in the past. Adams' hamstring injury, which is expected to sideline him through Week 6, has slowed down the early potential for a trade and should intensify once a clearer timetable for his return emerges, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adams sparked a social media wildfire on Friday when he posted a picture of Edgar Allen Poe to his Instagram. Poe is famous for his poem called “The Raven” and the Ravens' mascot is named “Poe.” Poe also died in Baltimore, Maryland at the age of 40.

Adams later quoted Poe on social media: “Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.”

Other rumored trade destinations for Raiders' Davante Adams

On Friday, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was asked about the trade speculation, and Wilson is down, per SNY Jets.

“That would be cool. If someone can help us win, let's do it.”

Adams' former teammate Derek Carr was enthusiastic about the possibility of having Adams with the New Orleans Saints, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante,” Carr said in a press conference. “We would welcome that. I don’t know if I’d get in trouble for saying that. I think it’s just everyone kind of knows that.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who were rumored to be very interested in trading for Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, are rumored to be desperately seeking a wideout, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Three teams appear to have already withdrawn any potential trade interest: the Cowboys, Patriots and Chiefs. Sources close to the Cowboys, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, said Dallas is not interested.

NFL insider Adam Schefter also cited sources Kansas City wasn't interested.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo also brushed aside the rumor mill when asked about a trade with the Raiders, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

“Yeah, look, the scouting department is on top of all of that stuff. I have not had conversations with Eliot [Wolf] in those regards,” Mayo said.

Adams is still owed around $15M this year and $35.6M in each of his next two seasons, it'll be interesting to see how a potential trade plays out.