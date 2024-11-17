San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is not the only NFL star to break out the Donald Trump dance after a big play, as Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers brought it out after his 23-yard touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins.

Nick Bosa brought out the dance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Bowers is following suit by bringing it out against the Dolphins. The play itself was an impressive one, as Bowers took a short Gardner Minshew pass and broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.

The touchdown brought the game back to one score, at 17-12, and the Raiders failed a two-point conversion attempt after the touchdown. As Las Vegas tries to get its third win on the season, it can take a positive away from the game as Bowers continues to prove that he is already one of, if not the top tight end in the league.

Raiders' Brock Bowers continues to make history as a rookie

As a result of Bowers' production to this point against the Dolphins, he officially has the most receiving yards for a rookie tight end in their first 10 games since 2000, according to The 33rd team.

Coming into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bowers was leading the league in receiving yards for tight ends with 580, according to Statmuse. He was ahead of other star tight ends like George Kittle, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts. When Bowers was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was viewed as a very good receiving weapon. With the Raiders having questions at the quarterback position long-term, it was unknown how quickly we would see Bowers reach those heights. It appears he is essentially quarterback-proof so far, as he is outpacing other top tight ends in the league as a rookie.