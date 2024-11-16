Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer hasn't played since Week 3 due to personal reasons. The team has struggled since then, as its currently 2-7, but there's new reason for hope.

The Raiders activated Mayer from the Reserve/Non-football Injury List on Saturday, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mayer, who's in his second season, has just four catches for 21 yards thus far. However, the Notre Dame alum is coming off a rookie season in which he corralled 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayer now gives Las Vegas quarterback Gardner Minshew another much-needed target after the Davante Adams trade. The veteran signal-caller has been depending mostly on Jakobi Myers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers recently.

Michael Mayer needed a mental health break from Raiders

Mayer opened up about his mindset, via The New York Post's Matt Ehalt.

“The No. 1 important rule is that football’s not bigger than life. It isn’t and it never has been, at least for me. I just needed to figure some things out. That’s what I did and I’m on my feet again,” Mayer said Wednesday. “I feel great. I’m sleeping well, I’m doing all the things that I need to be doing to set myself up for success and help the team to. Whatever they ask me to do these next eight, nine, 10 weeks left, I’ma do it for ’em.”

Additionally, Mayer shouted out out the Raiders organization for supporting him.

“They’ve been with me through the whole thing. I really appreciate that. I couldn’t ask for a better organization, a better support system, a better all that stuff,” Mayer said. “It was a personal matter, me and my family handled it behind closed doors, but I’m so thankful for this organization and I’m so thankful for the support they’ve shown me. I felt really happy and good out there today. I was happy to be back out there with (Brock Bowers), all the tight end boys and the whole offense. It’s been great.”