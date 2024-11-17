When Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, it was unclear what role he would specifically take on and how he'd fit within the front office. The latest speculation is that Raiders fans should expect Brady to become very involved in running the Las Vegas Raiders, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“New Raiders minority owner Tom Brady represents ‘excellence,' according to Raiders majority owner Mark Davis. While Brady is busy broadcasting for Fox and may have only 10 percent equity in the Raiders, I expect his involvement in running the team to be closer to 90 percent.

“We already know the organization wants to lean on Brady when picking a future quarterback. One of Davis’s strengths is his openness to listening to experienced football people, and he values Brady’s understanding of what it takes to win at a high level.”

Another report from Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr earlier in the week suggests the opposite.

“How involved is Tom Brady going to be with the Raiders? I get the sense that he is more broadcaster than Vegas power player right now. At least in the sense that I would be very surprised if he was granted the authority to simply recreate the Patriot Way. I also am not sure what Mark Davis’s appetite would be for such a move after he went all in on Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler during his last hiring cycle. That note is for those who are trying to pencil in a Brady-Vrabel reunion.”

The 2-7 Raiders are in a distant last place in the AFC West, 2.5 games behind the 5-5 Denver Broncos. If the 2025 NFL Draft were held today, the Raiders would hold the No. 5 pick.

Raiders impending offseason overhaul

If Brady is or will be as involved as Russini suggests, a coaching overhaul should be the first step and identifying the quarterback of the future has to be the top priority. Derek Carr may be the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards by a wide margin, he only led the team to the postseason twice. Although, to his credit, who knows what could've happened had he not broken his leg in Week 16.

Will the Raiders opt to sign a veteran free-agent signal-caller, perhaps like Sam Darnold, to hold down the fort in 2025 while giving a rookie quarterback time to blossom on the sidelines? ESPN's Dan Graziano believes Las Vegas could be on a short list of teams considering signing Darnold this offseason.

“Many teams — the Panthers, Colts, Raiders, Browns and possibly the Jets — face a similar plight. Do any of those make sense for Darnold? Or is a return to Minnesota still on the table?”

The Raiders host the Denver Broncos in Week 12 on Sunday, November 24, at 4:05 p.m. EST.