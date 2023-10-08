Following his arrest for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order, the Las Vegas Raiders released DE Chandler Jones in late September. Now, the team is looking to the trade market to replace Jones' production on the defensive side of the football.

The Raiders are exploring potential trades to bolster their pass rush, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Per the report, Las Vegas do not want to give up too much in a move, but would prefer a player-for-player swap.

Without Jones in the lineup, the Raiders have not been able to consistently pressure the quarterback. Through four weeks, only the New York Giants (four) and Atlanta Falcons (five) have fewer team sacks than the Raiders' seven.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Las Vegas' inability to get to the quarterback is especially glaring in a division where they have to face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson twice a season. Giving QBs of that caliber a clean pocket and time to locate open wide receivers is a good way to fall behind in games fast.

Jones signed with the Raiders last offseason after spending four seasons with the New England Patriots and six with the Arizona Cardinals. It was a down season by his standards. His 4.5 sacks were the lowest total of his career, excluding his injury-shortened 2020 season.

But Jones has not been with the team this season. In early September, he posted on his Instagram that he no longer wanted to be a part of the organization after he was unable to access the team's facility and had to work out at a local gym instead. Jones was then arrested on September 30 after violating a temporary protection order for domestic violence, and subsequently cut.