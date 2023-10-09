There has been some doubt that Davante Adams' reunion with the Green Bay Packers would happen as scheduled, due to the star wide receiver's shoulder injury. But buckle up Cheeseheads and prepare to battle an array of emotions, as the latest update suggests good news for the Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver.

Adams (listed questionable) is expected to play in the Monday Night Football showdown in Allegiant Stadium, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The three-time All-Pro suffered the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and logged only a limited practice on Saturday.

Green Bay fans know all too well how resilient the top talent can be, so they better be prepared for this revenge game.

Davante Adams left a lasting impression with Packers

It took a few years before the 2014 second-round draft pick ascended to elite status with the Packers, as he found his NFL sea legs behind veterans Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson. Once he got settled in, though, Adams definitively became one of the best receivers in the game.

He eclipsed 110 receptions and 1,300 yards three times (could have also done so in 2019 if not for turf toe injury) and recorded 73 touchdowns in his eight-year Green Bay tenure. The 30-year-old did not reach the Super Bowl but enjoyed a prolific connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers all the same. Although many fans desperately wanted the organization to extend him last year, the Packers took the brave first step into a new era.

Since being traded to the Raiders, Adams has remained dominant. Regardless of who is throwing him the ball, the six-time Pro Bowler continues to stump defenses. Assuming he suits up for MNF, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo should make him a focal point again.

Besides, the pain might prove insignificant when he battles the team he called home for nearly a decade of his career and life.