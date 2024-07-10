The Las Vegas Raiders are a franchise with a growing talent base and a head coach whose team's players would run through a wall for them, named Antonio Pierce. The Raiders don't have the same kind of winning history as their NFC counterparts from Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers, but they do have a winning culture that could pay big dividends in the future.

Raiders receiver Davante Adams is one part of Pierce's team's exciting culture, who recently responded to a Josh Jacobs boast about potentially reuniting with the Packers.

The Adams response came during a vote of confidence for Pierce which also included a dig at Josh McDaniels. A trade proposal that would reunite Adams with Aaron Rodgers was also shared.

Adams' response to Jacobs was somewhat predictable, but also good news for Raiders fans with faith in the team's current rebuilding process.

Davante Adams Shoots Down Jacobs Plan

Jacobs sent a simple question to Adams this past March in a text that read, “You thinking about coming back.”

The former Packers receiver and Aaron Rodgers target shared his thoughts on Jacobs' message recently, calling him a friend.

“It's true, he did send that over, Adams said. “Josh is one of my best friends, man. He's hilarious, people don't know how funny he is.

“It was definitely a joke, but it was one of those jokes where he was serious because he would like that. I told him you go ahead and hold it down and I'm gonna hold it down over here. I don't think I'll be coming back over there.”

Adams added that “nobody has to worry” about him leaving for his former team.

Adams' Impact On Raiders

The former Fresno State and current Raiders wideout is now 31 years old and remains in the prime of his career. He caught 103 passes for nearly 1,200 yards last season with 8 touchdowns for an average of 11.1 yards per catch.

If the Raiders can improve their running game and quarterback Aidan O'Connell continues to improve, Adams could have an even bigger season.

As fans saw in Green Bay, Adams has the explosive ability to produce way more big plays than he has in recent months. O'Connell's development looms large, or else Adams may find himself with a new quarterback in 2025-2026, assuming he does stay in Vegas for the long haul as is widely expected.