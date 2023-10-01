This season has been a bit of a messy one for the Las Vegas Raiders. Year 2 of the Josh McDaniels experience hasn't gone too well for the team, as they started the season 1-2. They at least aren't winless like the Denver Broncos, but their performances have been rather uninspiring. To make matters worse, QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion during their last game.

With Garoppolo being ruled out for Week 4, the Raiders decided to go with rookie Aidan O'Connell to be their starter, per Jeremy Fowler. Las Vegas had a choice between either O'Connell or ex-Pats veteran Brian Hoyer. In the end, Vegas chose the young slinger to lead them against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The #Raiders are leaning toward starting rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell vs. the #Chargers on Sunday, per sources. Source cautioned Raiders still have time to make final call and vet Brian Hoyer is ready, but it’s looking as of now like O’Connell will make his NFL debut.”

While losing Garoppolo is a tough blow, the Raiders should have a considerably easier time against the Chargers than other teams. Los Angeles' defense has been struggling all season long, with their secondary in particular taking a beating. With weapons like Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, O'Connell should have good options to throw to, at least.

The Raiders are 1-2 this season after back-to-back losses against the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering their play during these last three games, this could turn out to be bad for Las Vegas. Can O'Connell muster up an elite performance in just his first NFL start?