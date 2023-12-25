Jack Jones made two savage moves after his pick six

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a 17-7 lead in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, and Jack Jones' pick six of Patrick Mahomes was what led to Las Vegas taking the two-score lead into halftime. As Jack Jones walked easily into the end zone, he made sure to troll Patrick Mahomes.

Jack Jones let Patrick Mahomes know after his pick-six…. pic.twitter.com/d3gxfiNVDU https://t.co/FRNxiXaSwY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2023

That was not the only trolling that Jack Jones did on the pick six to give the Raiders a two-score lead. Jones went to give a kid the ball, but then pulled it back. It was a savage move on what is supposed to be the day full of giving gifts.

No way Jack Jones just faked giving the football to a kid and then took it back on Christmas 💀 pic.twitter.com/NDP4Ai7PLu — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 25, 2023

Although the kid did not get the ball, Jones was glad he found a gift from Mahomes to return for a touchdown.

The Raiders came into this game at 6-8, and as significant underdogs. But this is a game that they virtually have to win to have any hope of making the playoffs this season. The fact they are in the conversation at all is an accomplishment after the start to the season that led to the firing of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels. It would be a statement from Antonio Pierce to make a miracle run with the Raiders.

The Raiders are clinging to that two-score lead in the second half, and it will be interesting to see if they can close out a huge upset win on Christmas Day. They could use more plays like the one Jones made early on to seal a victory.