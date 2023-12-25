The Raiders will be without Josh Jacobs.

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional showdown on Christmas Day, but they're going to be without star running back Josh Jacobs.

The former Alabama standout is out due to a quad injury, as reported by Tom Pelissero. Jacobs actually sat out the Week 15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with the injury and on top of that, he's also dealing with an illness. Zamir White served as the top back in the 63-21 demolition of the Bolts and that will be the case again here with Jacobs watching from the sidelines.

It hasn't been a great season for Josh Jacobs, rushing for only 3.4 yards per carry in 13 games played including six touchdowns. He's ran for 805 yards in total while also reeling in 37 catches for 296 yards. In Jacobs' last game on December 10th, he had 13 carries for 34 yards. Considering he ran for over 1,600 yards in 2022, this isn't exactly a banner campaign to Jacobs' standards.

The Raiders are 6-8 at the moment and sit on the playoff bubble in the AFC. But, another loss on Monday would hurt their postseason chances. It won't be easy beating Patrick Mahomes and the mighty Chiefs either, especially without Josh Jacobs in the offense. Considering he didn't practice in full one day all week, his status isn't a huge surprise. Jacobs was only a limited participant on Friday, so him taking the field was always considered a longshot.

If Jacobs can't go, his next opportunity to play will be on New Year's Eve against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.