Raiders' offensive line stalwart will be in uniform Christmas Day — but how much will he play?

Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller, who has missed three consecutive weeks with a shoulder injury, is expected to be available for the team's Christmas Day tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although, despite dressing for the game, the highly touted Raiders lineman is not expected to see much action.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports on social media early Monday morning that Miller “could serve as more of an emergency tackle,” and that he “Might need another week for full healing after a three-week absence.”

He injured himself during the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants.

Miller was selected by the Raiders 15th overall out of UCLA in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Monday's game is crucial to the Raiders' playoff hopes. According to NFL.com, even with an upset victory over the Chiefs, their chance of making the postseason increases to only 11%.

The team is 3-3 under interim head coach Antonio Brown, who replaced Josh McDaniels in November.

“When I see Raiders football, I see personality, I see swag, I see confidence,” Pierce told The Athletic earlier this week. “I see guys that believe in one another. I see winning performances. I see the superheroes being superheroes. I see a certain physicality and nastiness of how they play, not just on defense, but throughout.

“I see a group that does not apologize, and that regardless of what the outcome is, you know that you poured your heart out on that field. And have we done that? At times. At times.”

The Raiders have made the playoffs twice (2021, 2016) since their victory in Super Bowl XXXVII at the culmination of the 2002-03 season.