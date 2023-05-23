After underwhelming seasons in 2022, the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders decided it was time for new quarterbacks in 2023.

The Raiders brought in the oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers following Las Vegas’ ugly breakup with long-time starter Derek Carr. As for the Saints, they made Carr their guy for the next four years.

Things are looking up for the Saints, as Carr is joined in the backfield by star running backs Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara, and is supported on the other side of the ball by a stingy defense.

As for the Raiders, Jimmy G is not so fortunate with his supporting cast — as the Raiders offer some talented skill players (Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams) and little else on either side of the ball.

A rebuild in Las Vegas seems likely, and Hunter Renfrow is one of the main candidates to be traded away. Raiders insider Hondo Carpenter confirmed Renfrow’s status on the trading block last week, saying, “I do not expect his return.”

Many NFL teams could use a slot receiver of Renforw’s ability, but no team would be a better fit for him than the New Orleans Saints.

Renfrow would be a perfect fit for Saints

The Saints desperately need a wide receiver. Chris Olave — who finished with over 1,000 yards as a rookie — was the only wideout to eclipse 500 yards receiving last season. New Saints QB Derek Carr will have to quickly develop chemistry with the young, unproven Saints receiving corps, but Carr and Hunter Renfrow have a strong history together.

Renfrow emerged as a favorite target of Carr in 2021, breaking out with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, injuries and a new offensive system sapped his production, but the Clemson product is still a productive slot receiver when healthy.

Yes, Renfrow operates as an underneath slot receiver much like Michael Thomas, but can Thomas be trusted to stay healthy for a full season? Chris Olave and fellow second-year wideout Rashid Shaheed are both outside threats, making Renfrow’s veteran savvy and elite route-running the perfect complement to the Saints’ current group.

Trade Requirements

Renfrow is coming off a year in which he missed seven games and caught just 36 passes for 330 yards, yet he is still a significant financial burden to the Raiders.

He signed a two-year, $32.3 million contract extension during the summer of 2022 which keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2024 season. His salary cap hit of $13.1 million puts him as the 14th highest-paid receiver in the league this year. Fortunately for the Saints, they have $14 million in cap space to work with.

The current evaluation on Renfroe is that he is worth a mid-round pick; the issue for New Orleans though is a lack of draft picks in 2024. The team does not have any picks in rounds three or four, and any mid-round compensatory picks for losing free agents David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport, and Kaden Ellis will not be awarded until March of 2024.

This means New Orleans must get creative and swap picks.

Proposed trade:

New Orleans Saints get: Hunter Renfrow, 2024 Raiders 3rd-Round Pick, 2024 Raiders 7th-Round Pick (From NE)

Las Vegas Raiders get: 2024 Saints-2nd Round Pick (From Den)

This trade falls in line with other deals for wide receivers this past year. The Chicago Bears got Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a high second-round pick, while the Cleveland Browns acquired Elijah Moore from the New York Jets and a third-round pick in exchange for a second-rounder.