Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is still awaiting his big payday. The reigning NFL rushing champion is however contemplating a number change as he enters his fifth year in the league.

Jacobs posted a photoshopped picture of himself in a number eight Raiders jersey, teasing fans about a possible number change.

Jacobs wore the number 28 in all four of his seasons with the Raiders so far. He wore eight during his college days at Alabama, and with the new NFL jersey rules allowing for more number flexibility, we can perhaps see Jacobs in a single-digit uniform in 2023.

Jacobs had great success in the number 28, rushing for nearly 79 yards a game in 60 career games with the Raiders in that number. He led the league with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022, adding 12 touchdowns as well. He was named to the All-Pro first team.

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs but he is yet to sign it, hoping the two sides can come to a long-term contract agreement instead. If not, Jacobs appears willing to play on the tag, which he will earn just over $10 million if he were to play under it.

Running backs are tricky to deal with, and the trend around the league lately has been that only the elite of the elite at the position get paid a handsome fee. Seven backs make more than Josh Jacobs would on the franchise tag. He and Saqoun Barkley could be waiting each other out, as the New York Giants star is searching for a new long-term deal as well.