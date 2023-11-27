Here we will look at the four Las Vegas Raiders who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, and the blame game is in full swing. The Raiders blew a 14-point lead and succumbed to a 31-17 defeat. This left fans and analysts alike searching for answers. In this article, we will delve into the key personnel responsible for the Raiders' disappointing performance and explore the implications of their shortcomings.

Week 12 Loss

The Raiders displayed early promise against the defending Super Bowl champions. They erected an early 14-0 lead. However, their initial vigor dwindled swiftly. This loss was particularly disheartening for the Raiders, serving as another setback in their enduring rivalry with the Chiefs. Of course, this has predominantly favored the latter in recent years. The defeat underscored the team's struggle to sustain their initial advantage and brought to light significant vulnerabilities in their gameplay. As the disappointment of this outcome settles, it becomes imperative to pinpoint the individuals within the Raiders organization who bear responsibility for this setback.

Although the Raiders initiated strongly against the Chiefs, their grip on the game slipped gradually. In the first quarter, Las Vegas outgained Kansas City 144 yards to 11 following a 63-yard run by running back Josh Jacobs early in the second quarter. However, the Chiefs mounted a comeback with 21 unanswered points. They seized the lead in the third quarter and maintained it until the end.

Cornerback Marcus Peters finds himself on this list due to a critical missed tackle near the goal line when the Raiders maintained a two-score lead. His subsequent benching in favor of Jack Jones underscored ongoing concerns about Peters' lackadaisical tackling. This is despite improvements in the Las Vegas defense overall. The coaching staff's decision to replace Peters, especially with the recent acquisition of Jones, highlighted the impact of Peters' lapses. We would not be shocked if he gets released before the season ends.

Tyree Wilson

With Maxx Crosby absent from practice throughout the week, rookie DE Tyree Wilson had a golden opportunity to showcase his skills. However, his performance fell short. He recorded only one tackle and ceded playing time to seldom-used DE Malik Reed. This was even with Crosby's limited playing time against the Chiefs. It was a missed opportunity for Wilson.

Nate Hobbs

Despite a commendable overall performance, cornerback Nate Hobbs makes the list due to a crucial misjudgment in the fourth quarter. This lapse allowed Chiefs WR Rashee Rice to score a 39-yard touchdown. That diminished the Raiders' chances after closing the score to 21-17.

Coach Antonio Pierce

Interim Raiders coach Antonio Pierce saw his team's record drop to 2-2 during his interim coaching stint. This marked their second consecutive loss, both against top-ranked teams. Sadly, his conservative strategy at the end of the first half raised eyebrows once again.

In the midst of the Raiders' strong early performance, Pierce's choice to attempt a first-quarter field goal instead of opting for a fourth-and-one opportunity came under scrutiny. With Las Vegas already leading 7-0 and the offense making significant yardage gains, the decision seemed perplexing. To compound the situation, kicker Daniel Carlson unexpectedly missed the usually manageable 30-yard kick.

The repercussions of Pierce's decision became more apparent later in the game when trailing 28-17, the Raiders were forced to go for a fourth-and-one attempt from their own 19-yard line. Contrasting with the earlier fourth-down try, this late-game attempt appeared more desperate.

Ideally, Las Vegas hopes that Pierce will develop a better understanding of when to go for it and when to opt for a field goal. This is particularly true when facing formidable opponents. Despite the tough loss, Pierce led his team to play resiliently against a formidable opponent, maintaining a pattern observed throughout his tenure. However, this week, both Pierce and the Raiders experienced a personal and team loss.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Week 12 loss for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs unveiled several contributors to the setback. Marcus Peters faced criticism for a pivotal missed tackle. This led to his benching and the emergence of Jack Jones. Tyree Wilson was also presented with an opportunity in Maxx Crosby's absence. He fell short of making a significant impact, yielding playing time to Malik Reed. Nate Hobbs also experienced a costly lapse in judgment, allowing the Chiefs to capitalize on a key play. Interim coach Antonio Pierce faced scrutiny for questionable decisions, notably opting for a first-quarter field goal and a late-game fourth-and-one attempt from an unfavorable position.

As the Raiders reflect on these individual and strategic challenges, the focus shifts to learning from these experiences and fortifying their approach for future contests. The journey through adversity can serve as a catalyst for growth, and the Raiders will undoubtedly use this defeat as a stepping stone to refine their performance and make strategic adjustments under Coach Pierce's leadership.