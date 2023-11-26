Maxx Crosby is trying to ward off a tough knee injury and take the field for the Raiders in Week 12 as they face the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is making a major effort to play in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The star pass rusher is dealing with a knee injury but is making a last-minute push to stay active as the Raiders try to stay alive in the playoff race.

Crosby faces a steep uphill climb to see the field at Allegiant Stadium today. His injury is severe enough to be listed as doubtful to play after missing practices this week.

According to ESPN's research department, Maxx Crosby is one of 67 players to date who have been listed as doubtful to play because of an injury this season. None of them have played. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the last time a player with such an injury designation played was in 2020. The precedent for what Crosby is trying to do is slim. But he's still going to give it a go for the afternoon matchup.

Although the Raiders have a bye week next week, Crosby is eager to play against their division rival. Las Vegas has a record of 5-6 and depends heavily on its defense to win games. However, the fact that it's a “strength” of the team is due mainly to the comedy show that has been the offense throughout much of the season.

In the 2023 season, the Raiders are one of the worst offenders in missed tackles and are not very good at hurrying quarterbacks outside of Maxx Crosby. Their chances of beating the Chiefs are already slim but they would take an even bigger hit without Crosby. Should he play, it would be a massive risk that offers a huge (but unlikely) reward.