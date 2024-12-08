In their Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell required the cart to exit Sunday's game, per Ari Meirov on X.

“#Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell is about to get carted off after taking a hit. Desmond Ridder will come in at quarterback for Las Vegas,” Meirov wrote.

It was a rough outing for O'Connell, completing 11/19 passes for 104 yards, no touchdowns, an interception, and a fumble.

With O'Connell ruled out of the game, per Adam Schefter on X, former third-round pick Desmond Ridder will take over for the Raiders.

After the team lost former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew once he suffered a broken collarbone, O'Connell— a fourth-round pick in 2023— became the Raiders' No. 1 quarterback.

Now, after being carted off the field, O'Connell's season looks to be in jeopardy. And with O'Connell out, Ridder is the new starter in Vegas.

Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell carted off in Week 14 after career-best game vs. Chiefs

In Week 13 against the Chiefs, O'Connell had not only the best game of 2024 but his best game in the NFL regarding passing yards.

Against the Stevev Spagnola-led Chiefs defense, O'Connell was 23-for-35 for 340 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Now, O'Connell does have a game with more touchdowns, however. That was Week 15 in 2023, as O'Connell threw for four touchdowns against the Chargers in a 63-21 blow-out.

And while O'Connell wasn't performing that well in Week 14, the Raiders could've just punched their ticket to likely drafting a quarterback very, very high in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the options available, however, it could require the No. 1 pick for the Raiders to get a quarterback worthy of a top-five pick. This is one of the weaker quarterback classes in terms of guys who NFL franchises could rely on to be their keystone for years and years.

Some scouts like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at that spot, but this class lacks a true consensus No. 1 pick like there have been in past years.

However, with plenty of time until the draft, the Raiders can really do their research, that way they make the right decision at one of the most important positions on the field.