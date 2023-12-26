Aidan O'Connell spoke on his performance against the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a huge 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day at Arrowhead Stadium, and despite the win, quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed just 9-of-21 passes for 62 yards. The game was won due to the Raiders defense and running game, and Aidan O'Connell got real on his day.

“One hundred percent. That is why it is a team sport and why you love playing,” O'Connell said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, I can't say enough about our defense and our offensive line and running backs, even the receivers blocking donw field. It was a team win, and those guys carried me.”

O'Connell spoke about not being aggressive as the Raiders managed the lead in the second half against the Chiefs.

“You want to be aggressive, but at the same time, you need to understand the flow of the game,” O'Connell said, according to Simmons. “Good teams can win different types of games. Obviously, we want to score a lot of points offensively, but our defense did such a good job.”

The Raiders defense was why the team got off to a two-score lead. First was a fumble return for a touchdown, then on the next Chiefs offensive snap, Jack Jones recorded a pick six off of Patrick Mahomes. The lead grew to 17-7 as a result.

Las Vegas built up the lead to 20-7 before the Chiefs cut it to 20-14. The Raiders were able to run out the clock with a couple of first downs after the lead was cut to six.

The Raiders are now 7-8, and will look to beat the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos in the final two weeks to potentially get into the playoffs. It would cap off a very strong second half after Antonio Pierce was promoted to head coach.