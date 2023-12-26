Zamir White is a fun teammate.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White has given his team a tremendous boost over their last two games. But he's proved to be more than just a gift that keeps on giving on the field for Las Vegas amid the absence of star running back Josh Jacobs; he's also been a generous teammate off of it.

In fact, White revealed after Las Vegas' 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 16 that he promised Raiders offensive linemen pairs of Jordans if he racked up over 100 rushing yards in the said matchup.

.⁦@Raiders⁩ RB Zamir White has a special Christmas present for his offensive linemen. pic.twitter.com/9xAiGSHuSs — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 26, 2023

White probably had his teammates on the edge toward the final moments of the Chiefs game as he only had 81 rushing yards heading into the Raiders' final drive. The former Georgia Bulldogs star then gathered 64 rushing yards on three carries to finish with 145 rushing yards on 22 carries. Over the last two Raiders games, White has amassed 214 rushing yards and a touchdown on 39 rushing attempts.

For those wondering how financially capable White is to buy his teammates new kicks for the holiday season, he's playing on a four-year contract worth $4.4 million he signed with the Raiders in 2022. This season, his base salary is $870,000. It's not big money, relatively speaking, but that's not stopping White from letting Las Vegas' offensive linemen feel his love.

White could have another chance to start for the Raiders in Week 17 if Jacobs still can't give it a go. The Raiders will face the Indianapolis Colts on the road this coming Sunday.