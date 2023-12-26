Jack Jones speaks up.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jack Jones tried to set the record straight about a particular moment in Week 16's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Some thought that he intentionally pranked a kid who was asking for the ball he scored a touchdown with after picking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Jones clearly doesn't want that story to perpetuate.

“I didn’t snatch that ball from the kid it was from that blac dude who tried to take it watch it again lollipop,” Jones said on X after a Chiefs fan tagged him with the “Biggest Prick” label.

Jones and the Raiders defense stepped up in a big way versus the reigning Super Bowl champions. Jones' interception and touchdown off of Mahomes' turnover gave the Raiders a 10-point lead late in the third quarter. That play also came just moments after Las Vegas scored on a fumble return touchdown by defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

Now that he has clarified the alleged prank, Jones can turn his attention to preparing for another crucial Las Vegas game in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. The Raiders still have a shot at sneaking into the NFL playoffs, but they need to win out their final two games versus the Colts and the Denver Broncos (Week 18).

Jones, who was claimed off waivers by the Raiders last November after getting waived by the New England Patriots, has two interceptions to go with four passes defended with 25 solo tackles in the 2023 NFL season.