While following through on a pass, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell exited the Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams after smashing his hand on Kam Curl's extended arm. Gardner Minshew would enter the game as O'Connell was sent to the locker room, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. O'Connell (thumb) is questionable to return, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Expand Tweet

O'Connell had a so-so game last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 32-13. He completed 27-of-40 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Raiders struggled with turnovers (two fumbles lost), and the ground game never got going with Zamir White out.

With six minutes left in the second quarter, the Raiders hold a 3-0 lead over the Rams.

Raiders' difficult season not getting any easier

The Raiders began the season 2-2 with wins over the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. But Las Vegas can't catch any breaks and has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

Raiders' headlines were dominated by “business decisions” and the many angles to the Davante Adams trade story.

Despite the difficulties, owner Mark Davis is trying to keep a level head, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“I'm used to it,” Davis said. “I've grown up in this sport. There is the business side of the building and the football side of the building. The football side is tough love, man. I've seen my best friend … Cliff Branch, he had to retire. I've seen all of these guys, at some point in time they said I've got to hang it up or this or that. You get really tough, thick skin.”

“You'd have to be inside the locker room and you'd understand what the message is,” Davis said. “You'd have to ask them. But I'm confident that there are no issues. Yeah, I know the players are OK with it.”

Are the Raiders still committed to winning this year? That remains to be seen. There are trade rumors about Maxx Crosby but Davis shot those down, per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“It's unfortunate today, but there's so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said. “It's not coming from any sources. It's not coming from anything. My basic thing is to never answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It's just not happening.”

The 2-4 Raiders want to improve upon last season's 8-9 record.