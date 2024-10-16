The Las Vegas Raiders have already swung one major trade, dealing wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets. However, when it comes to Maxx Crosby, the Raiders are not open for business.

Adams was clearly disgruntled with Las Vegas' offense, eventually requesting a trade out of town. At 2-4, it's fair to wonder if the Raiders are still truly focused on contending. However, no matter what their record looks like, owner Mark Davis doesn't see a Crosby trade coming to fruition anytime soon, via Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“It's unfortunate today, but there's so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said. “It's not coming from any sources. It's not coming from anything. My basic thing is to never answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It's just not happening.”

Crosby is under contract through the 2027 season. Even if the Raiders aren't competitive now, they want Crosby on the team for when they're ready to win full-time. Furthermore, spending his entire career with the team, the defensive star has become a true leader of the Raiders.

Since joining the team in 2019, the edge rusher has racked up 341 tackles – 97 for a loss – 57.5 sacks and 134 quarterback hits. He has made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons since 2021. With 10 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks already, Crosby is looking to make it a fourth straight.

Mark Davis doesn't want that success to occur anywhere outside of Las Vegas. The team will have plenty of questions to answer after their Adams trade. But Davis believes their situations are completely different. No matter how the Raiders fare for the remainder of the season, Maxx Crosby is expected to remain in the silver and black until the end of the season.